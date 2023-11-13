Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $590.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $598.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
