Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.18 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

