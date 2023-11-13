Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.04. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 63,131 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $156,314. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

