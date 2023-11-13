AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

