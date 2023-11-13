AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,000. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

