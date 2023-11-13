AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,763. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.0 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

