AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,030 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Appian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Appian by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Appian Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of APPN opened at $36.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at $278,630,655.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059 in the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

