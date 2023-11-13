AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,867 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

