AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $79.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

