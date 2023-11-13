AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 218.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Inspired Entertainment worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on INSE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

