AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

