AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $405,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,646 shares of company stock worth $912,628 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $29.75 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

