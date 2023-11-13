AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Scholastic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

