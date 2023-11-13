AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.55 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.