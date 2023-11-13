AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.8 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

