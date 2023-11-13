AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $245.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.