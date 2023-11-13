AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $245.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
