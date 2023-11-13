AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

