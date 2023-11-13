AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 989 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $469.29 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $469.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.17 and its 200 day moving average is $418.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

