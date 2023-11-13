AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.17. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

