AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $430,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $228.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.