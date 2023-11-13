Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Aerovate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.53. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 5,993 shares of company stock valued at $80,726 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.