Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

