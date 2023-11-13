Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.39.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$38.76 and a 52 week high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.22 million, a P/E ratio of -69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.