AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,030,819 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,819 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Las Vegas Sands worth $236,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. 457,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,262. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

