AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,050,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $212,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after acquiring an additional 312,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Raymond James stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.85. 90,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

