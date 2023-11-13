AGF Management Ltd. Has $103.56 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.83. 301,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,581. The firm has a market cap of $499.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

