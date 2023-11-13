AGF Management Ltd. Has $231.51 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320,434 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $231,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 377,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

