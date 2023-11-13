AGF Management Ltd. Has $59.13 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $59,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.62. 62,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.75 and a twelve month high of $312.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.79 and a 200 day moving average of $285.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

