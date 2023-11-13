AGF Management Ltd. Has $62.35 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $62,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 751,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chubb by 42.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 393,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.55. 152,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,933. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

