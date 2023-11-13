AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 513,356 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,356 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Howmet Aerospace worth $138,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $9,238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.58. 283,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,128. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

