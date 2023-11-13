AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 76,517 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $111,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,526. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

