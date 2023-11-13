AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610,231 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $67,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

BIP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

