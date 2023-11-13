AGF Management Ltd. Sells 27,943 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,943 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.62. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

