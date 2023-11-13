AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,023 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $119,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 381,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,610. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

