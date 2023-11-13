Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440,438 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $450,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $107.85. 383,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,143. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

