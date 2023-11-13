Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,593,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 312,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

