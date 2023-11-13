Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $1,336,012.30 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. 22,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,863. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agilysys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.