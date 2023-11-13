Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $1,336,012.30 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Agilysys Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. 22,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,863. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.66 and a beta of 0.87.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.