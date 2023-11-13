Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $240,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $265.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.