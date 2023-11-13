Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AKZOF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.36.
