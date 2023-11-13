Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AKZOF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

