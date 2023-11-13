Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.6 %

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,412. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

