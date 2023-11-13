Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,794 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

