Alesco Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $100.87 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

