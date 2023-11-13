Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,412,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,311 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

