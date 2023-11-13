Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in October

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,721,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 8,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,210.0 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

