Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in October

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,721,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the October 15th total of 8,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,210.0 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
About Alfa
