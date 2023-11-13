Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Purchases 184 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £493.12 ($608.71).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 187 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($609.41).

On Monday, September 11th, Neeta Patel purchased 185 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £493.95 ($609.74).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

LON:ATT remained flat at GBX 274 ($3.38) during midday trading on Monday. 676,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,150. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 487.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.58. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 201.50 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.42).

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

