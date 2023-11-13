Allient Inc. (ALNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Allient has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allient to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67. Allient has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

