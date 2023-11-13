Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $36,670,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

