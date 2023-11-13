Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TD Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,219,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $133.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

