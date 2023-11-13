Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,075,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004,875. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

