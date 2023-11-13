Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Acquires $315,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphatec Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 721,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $10,296,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
See Also
